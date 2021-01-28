Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 261,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,382,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Fortune Brands Home & Security as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

