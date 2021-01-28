Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,407 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

