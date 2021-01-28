Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 202,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 506,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 533,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

