Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 5.1%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.44. 8,145,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 10,805,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

