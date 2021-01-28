ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 66.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $408.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.15.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

