Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $78.80. 3,852,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 4,045,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.57.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $5,492,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,226,590 shares of company stock worth $86,835,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 472.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,697 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.94 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

