Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 851,803 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.60% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,665 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,351,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 407,999 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 325,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $1,560,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

