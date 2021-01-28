Clyde R. Moore Sells 13,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KR traded down $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 1,116,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,729,994. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in The Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

