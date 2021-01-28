CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post $278.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $278.80 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $283.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.89.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials stock opened at $150.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.24. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

