CMS Energy (CMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

