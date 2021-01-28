Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)’s share price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.54. Approximately 1,866,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,344,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

