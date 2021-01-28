Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Up 5.7%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 670,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 693,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Codexis alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 412,131 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 274,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.