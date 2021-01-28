Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 16%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was up 16% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 11,517,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 5,259,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.98.
In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
