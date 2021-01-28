Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $5.36. Coffee shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 92,679 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 million, a PE ratio of -509,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 7.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

