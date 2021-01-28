Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the period. Cognex makes up approximately 4.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned about 0.08% of Cognex worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 61,706 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,246. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $88.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

