Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 391,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

