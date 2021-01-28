Coho Partners Ltd. Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises 3.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of Conagra Brands worth $193,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 438,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 205,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

