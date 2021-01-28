Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 152,915 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,915 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 2.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Aflac worth $144,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Aflac by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 125,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,095. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

