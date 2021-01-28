Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 153,171 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,171 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 5.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Ross Stores worth $305,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,717,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $7.01 on Thursday, reaching $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 65,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,579. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

