Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 190,810 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 247.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,810 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,267. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

