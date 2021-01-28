Coho Partners Ltd. Has $23.03 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $23,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after buying an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 714,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.68. 18,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

