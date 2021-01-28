Coho Partners Ltd. Has $9.78 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Perrigo worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -729.88, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

