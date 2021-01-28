Coho Partners Ltd. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 1.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Altria Group worth $110,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after buying an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,028,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after buying an additional 249,716 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.79. 228,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.