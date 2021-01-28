Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.05% of RPM International worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,595. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

