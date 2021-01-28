Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,536 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Sysco worth $201,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,028.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

