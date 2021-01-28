Coho Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,490,000 after buying an additional 69,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.64. 134,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

