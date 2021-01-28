Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,864,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,905,000. Unilever accounts for 3.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.25% of Unilever as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.58. 50,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

