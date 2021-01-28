Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190,352 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Microchip Technology worth $189,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,049. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

