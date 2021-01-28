Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 2,140 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 10,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 212,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $8.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.35. The stock had a trading volume of 428,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.84.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.