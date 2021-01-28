Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 2,591 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average of $175.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.