CoinFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,460.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. CoinFi has a market cap of $178,787.88 and $62,460.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00076616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00932306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.11 or 0.04454194 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018011 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.