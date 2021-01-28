Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Shares Down 5.1%

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.61 and last traded at $38.68. 1,991,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,318,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -773.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brady Shirley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,990.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $1,129,154. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $1,103,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Colfax by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

