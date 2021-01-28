Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Trading Up 10.6%

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) shares were up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 9,761,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 4,240,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. On average, analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Colony Capital by 125.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,175 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

