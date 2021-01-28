Color Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $73.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,010.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.99 or 0.01202620 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00511044 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041600 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000224 BTC.
Color Platform Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “
Color Platform Coin Trading
Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.
