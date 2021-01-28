ColossusXT Market Capitalization Achieves $4.16 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000236 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.87 or 0.01020908 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006900 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001018 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,642,975,853 coins and its circulating supply is 12,601,934,026 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.