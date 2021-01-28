Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.