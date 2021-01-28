Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Trading Down 2.3%

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 40,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 6,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

