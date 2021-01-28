Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COLM opened at $88.30 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 25,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $2,001,229.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,234,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $833,567.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 682,419 shares of company stock worth $54,552,736. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

