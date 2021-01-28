Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $866.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce sales of $866.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $859.40 million and the highest is $876.50 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $954.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.90.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.87.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 682,419 shares of company stock valued at $54,552,736 over the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after buying an additional 90,613 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after acquiring an additional 140,178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.