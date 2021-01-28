Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $51,923,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.92. 1,092,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,102,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.84.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.