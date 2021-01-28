Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $51,923,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.92. 1,092,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,102,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.84.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.