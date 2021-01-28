Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of CMCSA traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 28,413,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $236.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
