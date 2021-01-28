Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 28,413,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $236.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

