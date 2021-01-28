Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. 28,406,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $236.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

