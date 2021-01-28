Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading 6.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. The company traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $51.60. Approximately 28,413,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,565,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $236.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.