Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.31 ($6.25).

ETR:CBK traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €5.42 ($6.37). The stock had a trading volume of 8,087,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49. Commerzbank AG has a 1-year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.85.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

