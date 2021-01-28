Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Dominion Energy makes up 0.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 75,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 27,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 40,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.36. 69,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,654.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

