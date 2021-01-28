Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 2,625,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,703,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock valued at $139,243,978 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 745,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 223.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,920 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

