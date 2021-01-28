Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $39.44 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $194.97 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.63.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

