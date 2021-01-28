Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.14 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

