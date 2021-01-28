Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $57.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

