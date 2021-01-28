Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $57.00. The stock traded as high as $63.89 and last traded at $63.14. 1,203,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 386,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 212,526 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $5,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 509.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 107,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

